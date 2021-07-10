Beta variant of virus may increase risk for hospitalisation and death

A wide-ranging SA study suggests people infected with the Beta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at greater risk for hospitalisation and dying from Covid-19.

The observational study, which is due to be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) and published in The Lancet Global Health, found there was a 31% higher risk of in-hospital deaths during the country’s second wave of infections which were dominated by the Beta variant.

The Beta variant was first detected in SA in November.

There were 48.1 deaths per 100,000 people in the second wave compared to 24.7 deaths per 100,000 people in the first wave, even after risk factors such as age, sex, race, underlying health issues and weekly Covid-19 hospital admissions were taken into account.

“SA's second wave saw a higher incidence of Covid-19, rapid escalation in hospital admissions, and greater in-hospital deaths”, said Dr Waasila Jassat of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the study's lead author.

“While some of this increased mortality can be explained by higher levels of hospitalisations in the second wave tending to be older patients presenting to public sector hospitals with fewer resources, as well as greater pressures on the health system, it is likely that the Beta variant played a key role.”