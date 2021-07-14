Farmers in SA dream of drought cover on climate front line

Happy Letsitsa hasn't paid off the money he borrowed to survive a 2019 drought that ravaged his maize and sunflower farm in the Free State.

He has no drought insurance. If rains fail again, they could spell the end of his business, which supports his wife, child, father and extended family.

“It's like going to a casino and playing a high bet,” he said of running his smallholder farm without cover. “It's not easy, especially if you've got one stream of income: farming.”

This precarious livelihood is common among the hundreds of thousands of small farmers in SA. Most can't access any drought cover in a country that feeds the wider region with staples like maize, but is increasingly beset by extreme weather on the front lines of climate change.

It's not just the small guys. The problem is acute among larger farmers too. Most can't afford the main commercial cover for drought, known as multi-peril crop insurance (MPCI), or are not offered it by insurers.

Jan Pretorius, in North West, is one of the lucky few who can pay for MPCI, but even he's struggling. His premiums make up about 11% of the roughly R7,000 he spends to plant each of his roughly 600ha of maize.

“Where we're farming, nobody is getting multi-peril crop insurance any more,” he said.