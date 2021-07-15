COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | AstraZeneca seeks to delay delivery of 61m vaccine doses
July 15 2021 - 07:20
Eight athletes from Kenya women's rugby team classified as close contacts after positive case on flight - Asahi
Eight athletes from the Kenya women's rugby team were classified as close contacts after a passenger on their flight to Tokyo tested positive for coronavirus, the Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Thursday.
According to the Asahi, the women all tested negative after their arrival at Narita airport from Doha on Tuesday, but a passenger sitting in front of them tested positive.
Reuters
July 15 2021 - 06:45
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo urges youth to get vaccinated
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo, whose album 'Sour' is No. 1 on the charts, took to the podium at the White House to encourage young people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
July 15 2021 - 06:20
Haiti receives U.S.-donated Covid-19 vaccines through COVAX facility
Haiti received on Wednesday its first 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines donated by the US government through the COVAX vaccine distribution scheme, regional health officials said.
The batch was part of a US pledge to donate some 12 million vaccine doses to countries in the Caribbean and Latin America, according to a statement from PAHO, the regional office of the World Health Organization.
The donations were made through the global vaccine facility COVAX, which distributes vaccines to poorer countries.
A national vaccine campaign has yet to begin in Haiti, which has plunged deeper into turmoil following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Some private companies, however, have distributed doses to their employees.
Preliminary results of a study conducted by the University of Haiti showed only 22% of Haitians, however, would accept the vaccine, according to Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean in a separate statement.
"Reaching communities with doses of vaccines doesn’t guarantee they want to get vaccinated," Gough said.
Haiti’s health ministry reported earlier this month that the country to date has registered around 19,400 total cases, and about 500 deaths.
Both figures, however, likely undercount the real impact of Covid-19 due to little testing.
Reuters
July 15 2021 - 06:10
South Korea sends team to tackle coronavirus on anti-piracy ship
South Korea is sending a medical team to the Middle East to tackle a coronavirus outbreak on one of its ships on anti-piracy patrol while at home, new daily infections are hovering around record levels with 1,600 reported on Thursday.
South Korea was for months a coronavirus success story as it kept outbreaks under control with testing, tracing and social distancing but the Delta variant has been fuelling a new wave of persistent infections in recent weeks.
The outbreak on the South Korean destroyer with some 300 service members on board operating in the Gulf of Aden is another headache for the administration of President Moon Jae-in.
Moon has ordered medical experts with emergency equipment to fly to the region to contain the outbreak and get patients out if they have to, said presidential spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee.
The Yonhap news agency, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said six service members had tested positive for the coronavirus, while some 80 had developed some symptoms. None on board were vaccinated, Yonhap said.
The defence ministry declined to make any immediate comment but said it was preparing a statement on the matter.
South Korea has recorded 173,511 coronavirus cases and 2,050 deaths since the pandemic began, data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed.
Only 30.8% of its 52 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 12% have been fully vaccinated.
Reuters
July 15 2021 - 06:00
Thailand says AstraZeneca seeks to delay delivery of 61m vaccine doses
AstraZeneca has asked Thailand to extend the timeline for the delivery of 61 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine by five months, a deputy minister said on Thursday, a move likely to disrupt further the country's sluggish vaccine rollout.
Deputy Health Minister Sathit Pitutacha said AstraZeneca currently had the capacity to produce 15 million doses of vaccine per month at its production facility in Thailand and that capacity could expand in the future.
The company has promised to deliver 40% of what is produced to Thailand, the deputy health minister said, adding that Thailand will ask the company for more doses.
"We must negotiate with them because in this situation we need more vaccine," Sathit said."We want 10 million doses because the original plan was 10 million doses," he said referring to the previous monthly delivery target.
Thailand a day earlier said it was considering imposing limits on exports of locally manufactured AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to fight its own outbreak.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 56 362 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 17 489 new cases, which represents a 31.0% positivity rate. A further 453 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 65 595 to date. Read more:https://t.co/euAKVqEUm9 pic.twitter.com/vgzZOSygh3— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 14, 2021