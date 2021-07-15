South Africa

Shoppers stand in long queues from as early as 6am as some stores reopen in KZN

15 July 2021 - 17:18 By TimesLIVE
Long queues formed outside stores as residents waited to buy food in Durban. File photo.
Long queues formed outside stores as residents waited to buy food in Durban. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Hundreds of KwaZulu-Natal residents spent hours in snaking queues on Thursday when shops reopened, after several days of looting and violence brought the province to a standstill. 

At Windermere Centre in Durban, only 20 people were allowed in at a time, with a 15-minute time limit at the few stores that opened their doors, including Shoprite Checkers, Woolworths, a fruit and veg shop and a pet shop.

Priyanka and Myushka Naidoo joined the queue at about 6am and walked out of the centre just after 2pm with 40 items between them. 

“It was a drag — we spent more than eight hours waiting to get in. It was freezing when we got there and then Myushka walked home to get us hot chocolate. And then I had to go home for a toilet break,” said Priyanka.

“We watched Netflix and TikTok videos and spoke to the woman behind us. At about 11.30am we were starving and I took a walk to Florida Road to get us pizza, which was only ready about an hour later,” said Myushka.

'What is important is our lives': Retailers hit by looting plot comeback

"It often happens in difficult situations that our emotions can go from very high to quite low," says Massmart boss Mitch Slape.
News
5 hours ago

The two said they bought pasta, noodles, eggs, tuna, oil, milk and vegetables at Woolworths. 

“People were not being respectful or social distancing at Checkers. It was a bit chaotic. There was a lady who was buying up all the rolls because there was no bread,” said Myushka. 

At Checkers she bought rice, frozen foods and toiletries. 

“It felt like an eternity. There were so many times I wanted to quit. It was like a game show having a time limit and being restricted to a few items,” said Myushka. 

Another shopper, Kevin Pearson, said he had been in the queue for more than an hour and still had a long way to go to get into the Checkers store.

“At least the queue is moving much faster than at Avondale Spar yesterday. It seems to be better organised, with monitors stopping people jumping the queue, which was why the queue hardly moved yesterday. So some hope at least, but we have been told that supplies may have run out by the time we get into the store.”

Scenes of long queues were all over social media, as people posted their experiences from Hillcrest to the south coast ahead of expected food shortages as a result of a number of warehouse and stores being looted or damaged. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Food in, people out': Safair adds flights to help looting-ravaged KZN residents

Domestic airline Safair said on Thursday it would be sending bread and other essential food to KwaZulu-Natal while laying on extra flights to cater ...
News
4 hours ago

The day bread rolls became bun(dle)s of joy for me in riot-torn Durban

As the city runs out of food, I join my fellow citizens in a desperate search for the essentials we once took for granted
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Durbanites hustle for food and medicine amid ongoing looting

Few stores are operating, with some closed by police and others setting up WhatsApp groups for collections
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  2. Government lifts ban on large gatherings in bid to quell unrest South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres South Africa
  4. WATCH | 14 moments from the looting that had Mzansi shaking their heads South Africa
  5. JSC interviews for Constitutional Court were a 'sham': Casac South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?