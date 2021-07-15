Shoppers stand in long queues from as early as 6am as some stores reopen in KZN

Hundreds of KwaZulu-Natal residents spent hours in snaking queues on Thursday when shops reopened, after several days of looting and violence brought the province to a standstill.

At Windermere Centre in Durban, only 20 people were allowed in at a time, with a 15-minute time limit at the few stores that opened their doors, including Shoprite Checkers, Woolworths, a fruit and veg shop and a pet shop.

Priyanka and Myushka Naidoo joined the queue at about 6am and walked out of the centre just after 2pm with 40 items between them.

“It was a drag — we spent more than eight hours waiting to get in. It was freezing when we got there and then Myushka walked home to get us hot chocolate. And then I had to go home for a toilet break,” said Priyanka.

“We watched Netflix and TikTok videos and spoke to the woman behind us. At about 11.30am we were starving and I took a walk to Florida Road to get us pizza, which was only ready about an hour later,” said Myushka.