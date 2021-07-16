CEO bust at roadblock for 'looting' to explain his version of events

Suspended Ubuntu Wealth Management CEO Qhawe Sithole, accused of being found in possession of looted goods at a roadblock in Durban, will explain his version of events to company executives at a meeting on Saturday in Pretoria.

Company COO Mmangaliso Nxumalo confirmed that Sithole, a Hilton College old boy, had been released from custody on bail on Thursday afternoon.

Sithole was captured on video earlier this week at the roadblock in Umhlanga, eThekwini, with a washing machine, bar stool, alcohol and braai accessories packed in his Jeep Wrangler.

“These are our things,” he says in the video.