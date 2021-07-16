WATCH | Chester Missing questions Duduzane Zuma’s ‘loot responsibly’ advice

Controversial businessman Duduzane Zuma's advice to looters has seen him criticised by many, with puppet Chester Missing the latest to weigh in.

This week a video of Duduzane advising people to “loot responsibly” went viral online.

In the twelve-minute-long video shared on Instagram, Duduzane was heard commenting on the violent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He said, although he does not condone mass looting, the country needs to understand that the root cause of looting was poverty, unemployment and inequality.

“For the people that are protesting and looting, please do so carefully and please do so responsibly because you cannot hold people responsible for defending what they love,” Duduzane said.

Reacting to the video, Chester questioned the logic behind his advice.

“What is responsible looting? Is that where you only steal crap that earns you vitality points?” asked Chester Missing.

Chester Missing asked if Duduzane gave former commissioner of SA Revenue Service (Sars) Tom Moyane the same advice.

Moyane was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in 2014 to head up revenue service. He was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018, after allegations of corruption.

“Did you give the same crappy speech to Tom Moyane? 'Guys just loot responsibly, OK?'” Chester Missing asked Duduzane.

On Wednesday, the DA laid incitement charges against Duduzane, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and EFF leader Julius Malema.