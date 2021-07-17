LIVE UPDATES | Rebuilding SA: Air supply for PMB as airline, taxi group and supermarket join hands
July 17 2021 - 10:15
We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo
The reopened N3 thundered again early on Saturday as hundreds of trucks left Johannesburg loaded with food and other essential goods to replenish KwaZulu-Natal's looted stores.
But while an army of private security vehicles shepherded the convoys east, police and the military were virtually absent.
TimesLIVE saw four police cars at the Heidelberg weighbridge but no other state security forces between Johannesburg and Heidelberg, or between Heidelberg and Harrismith.
July 17 2021 - 09:31
‘Unprecedented co-operation’ between public and private sectors gets relief trucks rolling, says B4SA
With police and soldiers securing the critical N3 artery, truckloads of critical medical supplies and pharmaceuticals are beginning to roll from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal once more.
The relief effort has been boosted by “unprecedented co-operation” between the private and public sectors, restoring hopes that the vaccine rollout will soon be back on track, said Business for SA health working group chairperson Stavros Nicolaou.
“B4SA has worked closely with government to ensure the protection of oxygen supplies through police escorts, protection for medical and pharmaceutical warehouses, co-ordination and transportation of urgent medical supplies,” said Nicolaou.
July 17 2021 - 08:00
Air supply for PMB as airline, taxi group and supermarket join hands
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has joined hands with Shoprite, regional airline Airlink and global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) to provide relief and supplies to counter the devastation in Pietermaritzburg.
Between them the organisations aim to move more than 2,000 food packages and provisions to hungry people in the KwaZulu-Natal capital.
A team of 85 volunteers from Airlink and HSF are due to land in the city on Sunday where minibus taxis belonging to Santaco members will ferry them to those areas in most need of support.