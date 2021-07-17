LIVE UPDATES | Rebuilding SA: Air supply for PMB as airline, taxi group and supermarket join hands

July 17 2021 - 10:15

We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo

The reopened N3 thundered again early on Saturday as hundreds of trucks left Johannesburg loaded with food and other essential goods to replenish KwaZulu-Natal's looted stores.

But while an army of private security vehicles shepherded the convoys east, police and the military were virtually absent.

TimesLIVE saw four police cars at the Heidelberg weighbridge but no other state security forces between Johannesburg and Heidelberg, or between Heidelberg and Harrismith.