Correctional services considering Zuma’s application to attend his brother’s funeral at Nkandla

The department of correctional services has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has filed an application seeking permission to attend his brother’s funeral in Nkandla on Thursday.

“We have now received the application but the outcome is still being considered,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Wednesday.

Zuma’s younger brother Michael passed away after a long illness, a few days after Zuma started his 15-month prison sentence at the Estcourt correctional services facility for contempt of court after failing to appear at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Nxumalo said Zuma filed the application late on Tuesday.

“There are a number of variables that still need to be considered, like his prison term and the classification of whether he is a low, medium or a high risk inmate.