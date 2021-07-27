South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Millions have received Covid-19 vaccine and there have been no long term side effects detected: health department

27 July 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
FILE PHOTO: Healthcare worker Jankhana Prajapati gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to farmer Nareshbhai Dabhi in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat, India, on July 23 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

July 27 2021 - 07:04

How long does it take after a Covid-19 vaccination before I am protected?

It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity against Covid-19.

This is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the national health laboratory service.

“The body’s immune system takes up to 14 days to develop strong immune responses after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. With the Pfizer-BioNTech there is some protection two weeks after the first dose, but the best protection is achieved after the second dose,” said the institution.

July 27 2021 - 06:00

