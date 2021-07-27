COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Millions have received Covid-19 vaccine and there have been no long term side effects detected: health department
How long does it take after a Covid-19 vaccination before I am protected?
It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity against Covid-19.
This is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the national health laboratory service.
“The body’s immune system takes up to 14 days to develop strong immune responses after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. With the Pfizer-BioNTech there is some protection two weeks after the first dose, but the best protection is achieved after the second dose,” said the institution.
Millions of people have received #COVID19 vaccine and there have been no long term side effects detected #VaccineRolloutSA pic.twitter.com/y5PKcIzN2s— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 26, 2021