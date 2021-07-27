Sassa warns of fake Covid-19 R350 distress grant post

Recipients of the social relief of distress (SRD) grant can’t seem to catch a break from scammers.

On Monday the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) warned that a fake post about the R350 grant was doing the rounds on social media, just a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the reinstatement of the distress grant.

The agency warned the public to be aware of the fake post advising people how to apply for the grant.

The poster details bogus steps regarding how to apply for the grant by using WhatsApp, emails or contacting the call centre.

“Please be vigilant about the false information below that does not come from Sassa. No applications for the special Covid-19 SRD grant will be made via telephone, email or USSD. Details and the date on which the application system reopens will be announced soon,” warned Sassa.