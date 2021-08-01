COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | As Western Cape premier Alan Winde got his jab his province also became the Covid-19 epicentre
01 August 2021 - 05:30
Western Cape overtakes Gauteng and becomes Covid-19 epicentre
[WATCH] I just got my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mitchells Plain. #LetsDoThis pic.twitter.com/btMculdZGf— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 31, 2021
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde received his first dose of my COVID-19 vaccine at the Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre (CHC) in Cape Town. @TimesLIVE @alanwinde @WesternCapeGov @HealthZA @COVID_19_ZA #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/O1KopPbpnJ— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) July 31, 2021