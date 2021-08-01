South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | As Western Cape premier Alan Winde got his jab his province also became the Covid-19 epicentre

01 August 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre in Cape Town on July 31 2021.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre in Cape Town on July 31 2021.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

August 01 2021 - 05:30

Western Cape overtakes Gauteng and becomes Covid-19 epicentre 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  2. Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15 South Africa
  3. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa
  4. King Misuzulu wants his father’s marriage to second wife declared null and void News
  5. Pricks and prayers: half of SA chooses faith over jabs, says survey News

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail