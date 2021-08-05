South Africa

Joburg man arrested for 'fraudulently' claiming R14m of late father's estate

05 August 2021 - 08:04
A Johannesburg man has been arrested for allegedly fraudulently claiming R14m worth of his late father’s estate.
A Johannesburg man has been arrested for allegedly fraudulently claiming R14m worth of his late father’s estate.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 41-year-old Johannesburg man has been arrested for allegedly fraudulently claiming R14m from his late father’s estate.

The man appeared at the specialised commercial crimes court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday on fraud-related charges.

“It is alleged that he submitted misleading fictitious documents to the master of the high court in Gauteng to claim the deceased’s estate as a sole beneficiary which resulted in the letter of executorship worth approximately R14m being issued,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

According to Mulamu, the Hawks immediately started investigating the matter based on the master of the high court’s suspicions of fraud regarding the deceased’s will allegedly submitted by the man in June last year, two months after his father died.

The estate entailed properties and insurance policy payouts.

The man was granted R2,000 bail and the case was postponed to Sept. 22 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

Vincent Smith opts not to challenge order freezing his assets

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith, his family and company will not oppose the freezing of assets worth R46m pending the outcomes of a corruption and fraud ...
News
2 days ago

Bakkie buyer held for ‘duping dealership with fraudulent documents’

The Hawks have arrested an Eastern Cape man for allegedly buying a car using fraudulent documents.
News
1 month ago

Bishop's right-hand man arrested for alleged fraud

Six people have been arrested to date in connection with the alleged intricate web of fraudulent activities targeting the estranged wife of a leader ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Twitter takes action against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for sharing unrest clips South Africa
  3. Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma' South Africa
  4. Woolworths ‘Mercedes looter’ to plead guilty to theft and public violence South Africa
  5. R6,000 tips — Let’s spread hope South Africa

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...