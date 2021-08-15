South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Number of US kids hospitalized with Covid hits record

15 August 2021 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
A woman is given a band-aid after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine as a booster dose at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US, August 14, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah Beier

US warns of violent Covid-19-related attacks

The US Department of Homeland Security said violent extremists could view the reimposition of Covid-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks.

August 15 2021 - 06:00

Number of US kids hospitalized with Covid hits record

The number of children hospitalized with Covid-19 in the U.S. hit a record high of just over 1,900 as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

