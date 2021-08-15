COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Number of US kids hospitalized with Covid hits record
US warns of violent Covid-19-related attacks
The US Department of Homeland Security said violent extremists could view the reimposition of Covid-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks.
Number of US kids hospitalized with Covid hits record
The number of children hospitalized with Covid-19 in the U.S. hit a record high of just over 1,900 as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 60,210 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13,021 new cases, which represents an 21.6% positivity rate. A further 238 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 76,869 to date. Read more: https://t.co/chfW514Z4S pic.twitter.com/mEeUsrqGBR— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 14, 2021