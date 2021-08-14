Plucky Swallows knock holders Orlando Pirates out of Top 8

MTN8 holders Orlando Pirates fell at the opening quarterfinal hurdle in 2021-22, edged 2-1 by competitive Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium in Saturday night’s orginal Soweto derby cup match-up.

Swallows took the game by the scruff as they started brightly, Ruzaigh Gamildien bagging strikes in the 16th and 23rd minutes.

In a game marked by its share of tough derby challenges Bucs struck back quickly through Kabelo Dlamini’s 30th-minute penalty. After that they barely manage the penetration or scoring chances necessary to deserve an equaliser or more.

As Pirates came out battling to shake off the pre-season cobwebs, and Swallows quite crisp in their shape and passing, the Birds were able to take a two-goal lead inside 25 minutes.