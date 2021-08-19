'There go our jobs': Are cashierless stores a new threat in SA's unemployment crisis?

Some have threatened to boycott Checkers after the group announced the launch of its cashierless trial store on Wednesday.

Among the dominant concerns and complaints about the pilot store is the potential loss of employment for those who work for the retailer, should it decide to adopt the concept at stores countrywide.

The strategy seeks to provide a more convenient shopping experience for customers and to monitor their behaviour using technology.

The trial store is operating from Cape Town, where only 40 items are available to purchase. The cashierless store allows customers to scan their smartphone app to enter, while cameras monitor the items they will pick up from the shelves.

There were some positive comments from readers who welcomed the convenience it would provide to shoppers, while others said the change was not a surprise as SA is moving towards the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

But most who responded to the reports were unimpressed by the concept, claiming it may have come too early for SA, which has an official unemployment rate of 32.6%, according to Stats SA.