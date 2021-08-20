'ICU is a cold and lonely place, get vaccinated' - Covid-19 survivor

Recounting her experience, Ndaka said when she tested positive for Covid-19 two days before Christmas last year, she thought she would be able to manage, despite having a comorbidity.

“I still thought, I have read all the pamphlets, the WhatsApps people had been sending me, all the remedies and so I thought I was going to be able to manage, but by day five my oxygen level had dropped to below 70%.”

Ndaka became anxious and contacted her doctor who was away on holiday. “When she found out what my oxygen levels were, she told me to rush to the hospital.” Ndaka was still in denial.

“My doctor was frantically trying to get me a bed. I remember sitting in the car parking lot with my sister who drove me there. We both had Covid-19 and we waited for hours for a bed because it was December and the hospitals were full.”

As the hours wore on, she began to panic. “That is when I realised that this thing is serious and I might not make it.”