'Covid-19 fatigue' a real threat as the number of infections soar, warns KZN health MEC

As new Covid-19 infections soar across the province, KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane sounded the alarm bells over what she termed “Covid-19 fatigue”.

Simelane expressed concern that many people appeared to be disregarding regulations and precautions to prevent infection.

“We know that, perhaps because we talk about Covid-19 on a daily basis, people may feel like they’re growing ‘tired’ of consuming this information. But the truth is that things are really getting bad.

“We’ve been saying in the past months that we were not in the third wave and it seemed as though when it would eventually come, we would not be hit that hard. But in the past two weeks or so, we’ve seen an exponential growth in the number of new daily infections, which is extremely concerning,” she said.

On Saturday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that the majority of new cases recorded in SA were in KwaZulu-Natal, accounting for 29% of the cases. The province recorded 3,884 new cases. A day earlier, the number of new infections stood at 4,198.