What you said: Dumping my bae for not getting the jab is the worst idea ever!

As vaccine hesitancy threatens to bring the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to a halt, some have suggested withdrawing privileges or dumping your partner to convince them to get the jab.

The idea for “personal intervention” came after poet Lebo Mashile suggested women normalise withholding sex from partners who refuse to get vaccinated against the virus.

“For our own sake, women need to normalise making pumpum access conditional on getting a vaccine and general Covid-19 regulation adherence,” she tweeted.

The suggestion got some approval on the social media streets but not everyone was convinced.

Forty-six percent of those who took part in a poll by TimesLIVE earlier this week said dumping your bae for not taking the vaccine was “the worst idea ever”, while 32% said they would do whatever it took to have them take the jab.

Twenty-two percent asked what their love life had to do with the vaccine.