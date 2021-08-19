Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Government has been slow on the uptake, hence SA’s vaccine hesitancy

Government’s strategists have been sleeping on the job, which explains why our vaccine rollout is slipping

Makhudu Sefara Deputy editor: Sunday Times
19 August 2021 - 19:53

The decision yesterday by cabinet to open the floodgates, as it were, for vaccination of those over 18 years from today must, while slightly delayed, be welcomed.

The delay opened room for caustic conversations about why South Africans were not falling over themselves to vaccinate. This after our president called out the world for vaccine apartheid and demanded justice with regards to the delivery of vaccines to poor nations. Now the drugs are here and some are at risk of expiring. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ZIYAD MOTALA | What has gone wrong with our Constitutional Court? Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | No use Biden our time. Let’s get on with nation-building Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why should the poor give the state even more of their hard-earned money? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The ANC is playing Russian roulette, but then DD was in the house Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Government has been slow on the uptake, hence SA’s vaccine ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | In his need to be Mr Nice Guy, Cyril has made some very nasty ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | As long as we accept poor leadership, SA will drop the baton Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Poor Cyril, his presidency has never stood a chance Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Was it a coup attempt? Did she or didn’t she? Did he or didn’t ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | This country needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror Opinion & Analysis