Court papers list bishop's alleged sins: rape, indecent assault and trying to buy silence

Court papers reveal that Rivers of Living Waters Ministries head Bishop Bafana Stephen Zondo is accused of raping seven women and trying to bribe one into dropping a case.

One of the women was a minor when the alleged rape happened. She claimed that Zondo had repeatedly raped her in the 1980s in Sebokeng. Zondo is further accused of trying to bribe this victim last year.

An indictment submitted to the court alleged that he had in May 2020 tried to bribe her into dropping the case with R25,000.

A second victim was allegedly raped by Zondo at a Johannesburg hotel in 2008.

Another was allegedly raped by Zondo at his church premises, while the others reported being raped in Evaton between 2013 and 2018.

Zondo faces a total of 10 charges, ranging from rape and indecent assault to defeating the ends of justice.