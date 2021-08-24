Limpopo health officials considering denying sale of booze to unvaccinated people

As the government grapples with Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy, Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has revealed the province is lobbying the alcohol industry to look at several proposals, including preventing unvaccinated people from buying liquor.

Ramathuba told Jacaranda FM this week her department would support any liquor outlets that wanted to refuse service to unvaccinated customers.

She said if the health department doesn't implement strict regulations on liquor , it will be forced to be deal with alcohol-induced trauma cases.

“Our alcohol industry can get on board and indicate that they have a right to refuse to sell alcohol to someone refusing to get vaccinated because we need to balance the rights,” said Ramathuba.

“We know vaccination is not compulsory, but we as public health are saying that we are dealing with a notifiable disease which is responsible for the pandemic, closing our economy and causing havoc.”

She said people needed a bit of a “push” to understand why they should be vaccinated, adding that the proposed regulation will not only be limited to alcohol but to entering stadiums too.