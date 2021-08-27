South Africa

SA records 12,045 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with KZN still the epicentre

27 August 2021 - 19:38 By TimesLIVE
There were 12,045 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the past day, with 3,905 of them in KwaZulu-Natal. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ADZIC NATASA

KwaZulu-Natal again accounted for a third of all new Covid-19 cases in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.

There were 12,045 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the past day, with 3,905 of them in KwaZulu-Natal. This was nearly 1,400 cases more than the second-worst hit province, the Western Cape, which recorded 2,553 cases. The Eastern Cape (1,766) and Gauteng (1,121) were the only other provinces to break the 1,000-case mark.

According to the NICD, using health department data, there were also 361 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period.

This means there have been 2,747,018 total infections and 81,187 fatalities linked to the virus across SA to date.

The NICD added that there were also 548 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people admitted to 13,477.

