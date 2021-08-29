COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Singapore fully vaccinates 80% of population against Covid-19

South Africa

29 August 2021 - 05:53 By TimesLIVE
Demonstrators hold rainbow umbrellas during a protest over the government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, near Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 28 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

August 29 2021 - 05:50

Singapore fully vaccinates 80% of population against Covid-19

Singapore has fully inoculated 80% of its 5.7 million people against COVID-19, the health minister said on Sunday, becoming the world's most vaccinated country and setting the stage for further easing of curbs.

"We have crossed another milestone, where 80% of our population has received their full regimen of two doses," Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post.

That gives the tiny city-state the world's highest rate of complete vaccinations, according to a Reuters tracker. Authorities have said they will further ease COVID-19 restrictions after hitting the 80% milestone.

Reuters

