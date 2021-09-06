South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Thokozani Jiyane: Serial offender sentence analysis

06 September 2021 - 11:34 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Thokozani Jiyane became known as 'the Facebook rapist' after starting his reign of terror in Reiger Park in December 2019, said police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

Serial rapist Thokozani Jiyane’s reign of terror on the East Rand of Gauteng was recently brought to an end when he was sentenced to eight life sentences plus 223 years.

While the sentence handed down certainly seems to fit the crime, it does have many wondering what it means. Exactly how long will a man who raped more than 17 women after luring them from their homes under the false pretences of work opportunities spend behind bars?

In this minisode of True Crime South Africa, with the assistance of BDK Attorneys we analyse the sentence handed down to Jiyane and discuss the concept of life sentences in SA and across the globe.  

Listen to the story here: 

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

