PODCAST | Thokozani Jiyane: Serial offender sentence analysis

Serial rapist Thokozani Jiyane’s reign of terror on the East Rand of Gauteng was recently brought to an end when he was sentenced to eight life sentences plus 223 years.

While the sentence handed down certainly seems to fit the crime, it does have many wondering what it means. Exactly how long will a man who raped more than 17 women after luring them from their homes under the false pretences of work opportunities spend behind bars?

In this minisode of True Crime South Africa, with the assistance of BDK Attorneys we analyse the sentence handed down to Jiyane and discuss the concept of life sentences in SA and across the globe.

Listen to the story here: