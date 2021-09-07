Case against Richard Mdluli and co-accused postponed as they seek state legal funding

The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday postponed the corruption case of former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli and two others to November 23 for the police service to decide on whether to fund their legal fees.

Mdluli and his co-accused – former supply chain manager Heine Barnard and former CFO Solomon Lazarus – face charges of corruption, fraud and theft, which allegedly were committed between 2008 and 2012 when they were at the helm of police crime intelligence.

The charges relate to allegations of gross abuse of the police intelligence slush fund.

They include payment of private trips to China and Singapore, private use of witness protection houses, conversion of this property for personal use and the leasing out of Mdluli’s private residence to the state to pay his bond.

