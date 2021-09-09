UKZN first African university to get international town-planning award
A University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) town planning professor has put the institution on the world map after she was awarded an international accolade for her work in town planning.
The university became the first one in Africa to receive honorary bronze membership by the International Society of City and Regional Planners (Isocarp), which has been in existence for 57 years. The bronze membership, which was awarded to Prof Hangwelani Magidisha-Chipungu, includes three years of free membership to Isocarp.
Magidimisha-Chipungu from the school of built environment and development studies within the college of humanities, considers obtaining this membership as “a reflection of the institutional support of the university which over the years endorsed partnerships for future growth with members of Isocarp”.
“In this regard, it symbolises a new chapter in the growth of the discipline as it positions itself for an international platform. More so, it is an unprecedented occurrence in the history of the school and the college at large, thus contributing to the new era for a global audience.
“This is a symbolic gesture of honour for me in the discipline of town and regional planning. It comes at a backdrop of years of committed leadership to the discipline where I sacrificed my time in support of the school, colleagues and the student body. In the same vein, it is symbolic of the ultimate reward of work I am doing behind the scenes for Isocarp which dates back to 2015,” Magidisha-Chipungu said.
Dean and Head of the School Professor Ernest Khalema applauded Magidimisha-Chipungu for her achievement saying, ‘The UKZN flag is flown high through her exceptional leadership. Congratulations to the discipline, the School and the University for always supporting us.’
Isocarp President Mr Martin Dubbeling said Magidimisha-Chipungu is still active and was instrumental in the success of both the 56th and 57th Isocarp World Planning Congresses. “The Board of Isocarp appreciates the time and efforts she has put in the co-ordination of all papers and in all necessary preparations.”
Over the years, Magidimisha-Chipungu has been collecting accolades at personal, institutional, national levels and international— all of which she considers a special meaning to her career. She noted that the Bronze Membership by Isocarp elevates her recognition to an international platform.
Magidimisha-Chipungu said: “It tells the story of my life behind the scene...that of hardworking, sacrifice and resilience and sells it to the international market. Indeed, it is this new dimension which broadens my career prospects beyond our national horizons. The good which we do in our lives is not a story born out of our own words, but a recognition born out of those whose life we affect positively,’ she said.
The theme of the 57th Isocarp World Planning Congress is Planning Unlocked: New Times, Better Places, Stronger Communities. The hybrid format allows delegates to attend the sessions in person in Doha (Qatar) as well as virtually through modern online technologies.