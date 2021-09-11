Streets of Khayelitsha are a real-life fight club for young men, say doctors

If you're assaulted in the Cape Town community that has been described as one of the world's largest slums, it's probably just the tip of the iceberg.

New research by experts in emergency medicine has found young men have a good chance of being back in the trauma unit with another violent injury - or dead - within the next 15 months.

Leaving aside the gangsterism, drug use, binge-drinking, HIV and tuberculosis that are widespread in Khayelitsha, the violence young men experience takes lives at a rate 25 times higher than the global average.

The study of 320 assault victims who ended up in the emergency rooms at Khayelitsha Hospital and Site B Community Health Centre, as well as 185 patients who were not assaulted, also found a troubling level of psychological distress.

“Over 30% of our sample suffer from sadness/depression, which is a concerning feature on its own,” according to a paper in the African Journal of Emergency Medicine.