COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2
13 September 2021 - 06:10
New Zealand PM Ardern extends lockdown in Auckland to September 21
New Zealand's largest city Auckland will remain in lockdown to beat the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
Auckland will remain in the strict Alert level 4 lockdown until midnight on Sept. 21, after which it will move to alert level 3, Ardern said in a news conference.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 35,965 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 3,961 new cases, which represents a 11.0% positivity rate. A further 126 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84,877 to date. Read more https://t.co/Aybtn7WroF pic.twitter.com/f6wGQoxrxu— NICD (@nicd_sa) September 12, 2021