South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2

13 September 2021 - 06:10 By TimesLIVE
A reveler attends drag extravaganza "Bushwig" that was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in New York City, New York, US, September 12, 2021.
A reveler attends drag extravaganza "Bushwig" that was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in New York City, New York, US, September 12, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

September 13 2021 - 06:16

New Zealand PM Ardern extends lockdown in Auckland to September 21

New Zealand's largest city Auckland will remain in lockdown to beat the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Auckland will remain in the strict Alert level 4 lockdown until midnight on Sept. 21, after which it will move to alert level 3, Ardern said in a news conference. 

Reuters

September 13 2021 - 06:00

subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  2. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  3. 'He should contact the EFF labour desk' - SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus being ... South Africa
  4. ANC told 'there's no money' for its expensive big plans News
  5. 'If Ramaphosa doesn't ease lockdown restrictions ... we aren't going to take ... News

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans