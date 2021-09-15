Lions and cheetahs safe as wildfire burns past Gauteng animal sanctuary

The predators and antelopes at the Lion & Safari Park near Broederstroom, Gauteng, escaped harm on Tuesday after an uncontained wildfire burnt up to the facility's perimeter.

Despite widespread speculation on social media that the animals would need to be evacuated as the fire approached the park's boundaries, they were never in any danger, said GM André La Cock.

“There are firebreaks around the predator enclosures and the grass in the enclosures is kept green and short in the winter for this reason,” he told TimesLIVE.

The fire started near Hartbeespoort Dam and spread rapidly south through parched veld, forcing authorities to close roads while air traffic control at nearby Lanseria airport routed inbound aircraft 30km to the west to avoid smoke.

La Cock said his staff began battling the fire when it broke out early on Monday, finally getting it under control by the end of the day. The blaze flared up again on Monday night, however.

“Yesterday the wind picked up and the fire came roaring down the mountain,” he said.