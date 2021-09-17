Military equipment, vehicles destroyed as fire tears through army base

More than 200 military vehicles, including Nyalas, trailers and other military equipment, were burnt to ashes after a fire broke out at the military’s Wallmansthal vehicle depot, north of Pretoria.

According to the Sinoville Firefighting Association, which was first on the scene, the fire broke out just before 7pm on Thursday.

“An officer from the army base called to say the base was on fire, and the section where they park vehicles, and they needed our assistance very urgently. We immediately dispatched members with a fire engine, and they arrived there at about 7.15pm,” said association chairperson JP Botha.

The team was later joined by the Apies River rural fire protection association, and they battled the blaze until about 1am.

“The vehicles are still burning this afternoon,” Botha said on Friday.

“This is a tragedy if you look at how many vehicles were burnt. We brought the fire under control in the early hours of today [Friday] but we have left the vehicles to burn until they burn out. They are not posing any threat to human life.”