South Africa

Free State man faces attempted murder charge for stabbing 14-year-old girl

18 September 2021 - 16:02
A Free State man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl several times.
A Free State man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl several times.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A 30-year-old Free State man is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl multiple times in Bethlehem.

Vusi Radebe appeared in the Bethlehem magistrate's court on Friday. Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said he allegedly stabbed the girl in Vuka location, Bohlokong, last weekend.

“It is alleged that on Sunday September 12, at about 3am, the victim was sleeping when her older sister's ex-boyfriend arrived looking for the victim's sister who was not at home at that time,” said Makhele.

“It is alleged that the suspect then stabbed the victim all over the body with a sharp instrument, accusing her of hiding her sister. She sustained multiple stab wounds.

“She was referred to a local hospital where she is still in an intensive care unit.”

Radebe was arrested on Wednesday. “His case has been postponed to September 24  for application for bail and legal aid,” Makhele said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

PODCAST | A fight for justice – GBV, Rosemary Ndlovu, and the murder of Baby A

On September 10 a group of Hermanus residents undertook a peaceful protest near Hermanus magistrate’s court. The group hopes to raise awareness about ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Enhle Mbali slams 'angry black woman' tag & talks about healing

"I was on the stairs of the Randburg court, fist up, fighting GBV and unfortunately it got me to angry black woman status when all I was doing was ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Young child not talking after witnessing fire attack on her mother at school

The owner of the Benoni preschool where a woman, 27, was attacked and burned by her partner, 40, said the woman’s daughter has not spoken since ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Provincial baby shower' planned for MaShelembe after TV show heartbreak South Africa
  2. All grants paid to public servants, except foster grants, will be removed: ... South Africa
  3. ‘I am shattered,’ says caregiver of three children killed in New Zealand South Africa
  4. 'They waited years for those children': neighbour and colleague speak after ... South Africa
  5. Testimony of Rosemary Ndlovu's mother contradicts crucial evidence by the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony