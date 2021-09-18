Free State man faces attempted murder charge for stabbing 14-year-old girl

A 30-year-old Free State man is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl multiple times in Bethlehem.

Vusi Radebe appeared in the Bethlehem magistrate's court on Friday. Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said he allegedly stabbed the girl in Vuka location, Bohlokong, last weekend.

“It is alleged that on Sunday September 12, at about 3am, the victim was sleeping when her older sister's ex-boyfriend arrived looking for the victim's sister who was not at home at that time,” said Makhele.

“It is alleged that the suspect then stabbed the victim all over the body with a sharp instrument, accusing her of hiding her sister. She sustained multiple stab wounds.

“She was referred to a local hospital where she is still in an intensive care unit.”

Radebe was arrested on Wednesday. “His case has been postponed to September 24 for application for bail and legal aid,” Makhele said.

TimesLIVE