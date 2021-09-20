Covid-19 patient expected the worst but has been ‘treated like a queen’ at Durban state facility

Sponge baths, warm towels, caring doctors and nurses and first-class infrastructure.

That’s what Durban mother Khabo Sithole has received since she was hospitalised at Clairwood Hospital, a state facility in Durban, after falling severely ill with Covid-19.

Sithole said in a widely liked Facebook post she was expecting “minimal levels of care and service” at a government hospital.

Instead, Sithole — who was vaccinated two weeks before contracting the virus — was “treated like a queen” despite being unable to afford hospital care after she was retrenched from her job in human resources.

“I remember when I first heard Clairwood Hospital was going to be used for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, I thought they were going to put rows of beds in a big hall, and give us nurses to look after us. I thought it would be a skimmed, linear facility, with minimal levels of care and service,” she said.

“This whole time I’ve been here, I’m being fed three meals a day with protein, fibre and carbs, and given lots of bottled water to drink throughout the day.

“My isolation room, with its own bathroom, has been kept clean by kind and professional cleaners. My bed has been refreshed once a day. They even kept my cellphone charged at all times so I can talk to my 10 year-old daughter Zoey when feeling fit to do so.

“I’ve been on 24-hour ICU monitors for the first 10 days, being cared for by all sorts of speciality nurses the entire time.