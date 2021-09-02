Politics

KZN health MEC apologises for 'less than exemplary' conduct over birthday party that breached Covid-19 rules

02 September 2021 - 19:31 By TimesLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has apologised for a party at which Covid-19 protocols were not followed. File picture.
KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has apologised for a party at which Covid-19 protocols were not followed. File picture.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has officially apologised after a birthday party thrown for her breached lockdown laws.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala had ordered Simelane to say sorry after TimesLIVE published a video and photos of the MEC partying up a storm with friends on her birthday, where there was no social distancing or wearing of masks.  

Zikalala said Simelane would be fined 50% of her salary.

WATCH | 'Partying health MEC' throws Covid-19 safety out the window — but says protocols were mostly followed

Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu 'deeply regrets the failure by some of the attendees, including herself, to wear masks' during a short musical performance at ...
Politics
1 week ago

On Thursday evening, Simelane officially said sorry.

“As directed by the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, I, Nomagugu Simelane, hereby wish to tender a public apology for having being less than ethical or exemplary in my conduct, as has been found by the premier.

“I respect all of the premier's utterances and sanctions without reservation and will, henceforth, abide by them fully as I am fully aware of the responsibility that I hold as well as the purpose and intention of the Covid-19 regulations.

“As we remain confronted by the third wave of Covid-19— 19 infections, it is time for us not to be deterred; but to instead unite, strengthen our systems, and fight even harder than before, to save as many lives as possible,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Partying KZN MEC fined half her salary for flouting Covid-19 rules

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has been fined half her months salary, handed a warning letter and ordered by her boss premier Sihle ...
Politics
4 days ago

WATCH | 'Partying health MEC' throws Covid-19 safety out the window — but says protocols were mostly followed

Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu 'deeply regrets the failure by some of the attendees, including herself, to wear masks' during a short musical performance at ...
Politics
1 week ago

'Covid-19 fatigue' a real threat as the number of infections soar, warns KZN health MEC

As new Covid-19 infections soar across the province, KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane sounded the alarm bells over what she termed ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC begs for 36 more hours as it stands to fumble power in 35 councils Politics
  2. ANC has other plans as it withdraws court plea for IEC lifeline Politics
  3. Zweli Mkhize could face criminal charges relating to Digital Vibes: SIU Politics
  4. Axe finally falls on Bongani Bongo as ANC shakes up parliamentary caucus Politics
  5. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained