Pretoria hospital’s darkest Covid-19 moments documented for all to see

An academic has co-directed a doccie on health workers’ battle against the pandemic and it’s scheduled for M-Net

14 September 2021 - 19:57

Having an inner sanctum on the front line, a University of Pretoria academic, radiologist and part-time photographer felt compelled to document the scenes that unfolded at one hospital during the peaks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof Leonie Scholtz, a professor extraordinaire at the university’s radiology department and a front-line worker at Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital (ZAH), has co-directed Zero to Zero, an hour-long documentary capturing health workers’ fight against the virus at the private, non-profit Pretoria facility...

