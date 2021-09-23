More than 48,000 commented on this campaign about mandatory Covid-19 vaccines, here's what they said

There is mixed opinion on the vaccine.

Nicole, who is against the jab, alleged that the government is using bullying tactics to get people vaccinated.

Monique cited freedom of choice as the reason for her anti-vax stance.

“Vaccines can be dangerous for some people with conditions being exacerbated by the vaccine. Children should also not be forced to take something to exercise their basic right to education."

Mya supports vaccination, saying there is enough scientific evidence and information confirming the safety of the jabs.

“There is scientific proof that vaccines help to stop the spread of viruses and diseases, and sometimes even rid them entirely. People who are not getting vaccinated are putting everyone at a higher risk of disease. Someone might be OK when infected with Covid-19, but they can infect someone else who dies from it. If you don't want the vaccine that is your choice, but then you must not be allowed to travel, go to events, go to excursions or school.”



Wouter said vaccination is important for the economy.

“The faster we are vaccinated as a nation the faster our economy can go back to normal.”

Seventy-eight percent of TimesLIVE readers who responded to a poll about mandatory vaccination said the constitutional rights of all citizens must come first, 20% said vaccination is important to reach herd immunity.

Three percent said vaccination should be mandatory for high-risk individuals.