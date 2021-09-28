South Africa

Man dies in burning vehicle, three injured in Joburg chemical tanker crash

28 September 2021 - 13:51
ER24 said a chemical truck was lying on its side and two light motor vehicles were a short distance away, one alight and the other on its roof.
ER24 said a chemical truck was lying on its side and two light motor vehicles were a short distance away, one alight and the other on its roof.
Image: JMPD

A man was killed and three people were injured after a chemical tanker and two cars collided on the N1 northbound between William Nicol Drive and Rivonia Road in Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the accident happened at about 9am on Tuesday.

“A chemical truck was lying on its side on the side of the road while two light motor vehicles were a short distance away, one alight and another on its roof.

“It is understood medics pulled a man and woman from the burning vehicle.”

Meiring said the man pulled from the burning vehicle had died while the woman was in a critical condition.

He said the truck driver was found lying on the highway in a serious condition and a woman from the overturned vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

The injured patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the tanker was empty at the time of the accident.

Minnaar said motorists could expect heavy traffic delays.

TimesLIVE

Truck driver arrested for major accident on William Nicol

A truck driver has been arrested for causing a major accident on William Nicol drive close to Life Flora Hospital in Roodepoort, the Johannesburg ...
News
6 months ago

Baby, three adults survive crash in which both cars caught alight

An 11-month-old baby boy has survived a dramatic crash late on Saturday night on the intersection of Kingfisher Road and William Nicol Drive in ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  2. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News
  3. I bought R1.8m Maserati to get an overdraft, Ocean Basket owner tells judge South Africa
  4. Landscaping company in hot water for 'severely pruning' six Joburg trees worth ... South Africa
  5. 'I should have been more forceful'- SA fights to get off UK's red list News

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling