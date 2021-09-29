'The ANC has exempted itself and the EFF from lockdown regulations,' says the DA

The EFF and ANC have exempted themselves from following Covid-19 regulations, and should not expect South Africans to follow the same rules which they flouted, said DA MP Natasha Mazzone.

Mazzone lashed out at the two parties on Tuesday for allegedly violating lockdown regulations and safety protocols during their elections manifesto launches.

“The ANC has clearly exempted itself and the EFF from lockdown regulations but is imposing it on everybody else, to the detriment of the economy and individual rights and freedoms. This double standard cannot continue. We cannot have one set of rules for the ANC and EFF and another set of rules for everyone else,” said Mazzone.