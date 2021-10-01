South Africa

Efforts to improve Gauteng residents' quality of life undone by Covid-19: survey

01 October 2021 - 16:51
Alexandra township in Johannesburg neighbours the affluent suburb of Sandton. The latest Quality of Life Survey reveals how Covid-19 has negatively affected families in Gauteng. File photo.
Alexandra township in Johannesburg neighbours the affluent suburb of Sandton. The latest Quality of Life Survey reveals how Covid-19 has negatively affected families in Gauteng. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Lockdown, riots, mass unemployment, load-shedding — it's fair to say South Africans have been through a rough 18 months.

The latest Quality of Life Survey has revealed how Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown have negatively affected families in Gauteng. 

From October 2020 to May 2021, Quality of Life Survey fieldworkers visited Gauteng's 529 provincial wards and interviewed 13,616 adults.

There are around 16-million people living in the province and the percentage of households living below the average poverty line has risen to 36%, from 25% in 2017/18 — the last time the Quality of Life Survey was run.

According to the survey, 48% of all Gauteng respondents said someone in their household received a social grant of some kind — up  from 42% in 2017/18.

Half of Gautengers who lost jobs due to Covid-19 are still unemployed: survey

The Quality of Life Survey has found the Covid-19 pandemic has raised the percentage of households living below the average poverty line to 36% from ...
News
1 hour ago

Of those surveyed, 23% said someone in their household was receiving the R350 social relief of distress grant.

But besides the support, Gauteng residents were suffering physically and psychologically from the Covid-19 pandemic

Self-reported health, overall satisfaction with life, and mental health have all worsened relative to 2017/18.

Survey data found that 14% of Gauteng’s residents are at high risk of depression, an increase of 2%.

“Those who were economically impacted by the pandemic are far more likely to be at high risk of depression. Mental health services must be prioritised in Gauteng’s recovery, although the overburdened public healthcare system is struggling to cope with the pandemic.”

Basic healthcare needs are also going unmet, with 7% of adults in Gauteng struggling to access healthcare since the start of lockdown. Over 2% said they were turned away when requesting a Covid-19 test.

Using research, the survey showed that the overall quality of life score fell from 64 points in 2017/18 to 61 points.

“This is a return to 2013/14 levels and reverses the gradual upward trend in index scores over time.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Child grants simply don’t cut it any more as SA’s food prices soar

People living below poverty line pay nearly 10% more for staple foods while the social security system fails to catch up
News
1 day ago

High demand for mental healthcare beds sees new psychiatric ward at Soweto hospital

The Gauteng department of health is converting a section of the Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital, in Soweto, into a dedicated 14-bed psychiatric ward ...
News
2 weeks ago

SA faces suicide crisis as Sadag fields more than 75,000 calls for help since January

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has since January fielded more than 75,000 calls from South Africans contemplating suicide as well as ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa
  4. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  5. Support us or face our wrath at the polls, Shembe faction warns ANC News

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed