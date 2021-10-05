Wits alumni gives R1.5m to students facing hunger, exclusion after Covid-19

A former University of the Witwatersrand Student Representative Council (SRC) president pledged $100,000 (R1.5m) in student aid as Wits celebrated its 99th birthday on Monday.

This was in line with the #Wits100 challenge which is a call for alumni to give back to the university ahead of its centenary next year.

Rex Heinke, the 1971 SRC president, and a member of the Wits Fund Board in the US, pledged the large amount of money after hearing about the plight of students, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by the university, student leaders from 1968 to 2021 convened in September to discuss how they could rise to the #Wits100 challenge and give back.

“Over 13 presidents, including former justice and Wits chancellor justice Richard Goldstone and Prof Max Price, former dean of the faculty of health sciences, attended the momentous occasion.”