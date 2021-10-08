COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Moderna to build vaccine plant in Africa
October 08 2021 - 07:00
I've lost my vaccine card/ EVDS number, can I get a replacement?
Vaccinated people who lost their vaccine card can replace the card and the unique 12-digit Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) number by visiting the vaccination site where they got their jab.
According to the department of health, during vaccination, all vaccination information is captured in the EVDS including the dose received, batch number and manufacturer.
Spokesperson for the Gauteng MEC for health, Kwara Kekana, suggested that the easiest way to replace the vaccine card is by “going to the site where one was vaccinated and speak to the site manager”.
The vaccination information will be accessible via the EVDS and can be retrieved using your ID, passport or asylum number.
October 08 2021 - 07:00
Ageing nurses: A crisis on the near horizon for SA
Nurses make up a large part of the healthcare workforce in SA, but almost half of them are set to retire in the next 15 years, making current shortages only the beginning of what seems likely to be a growing problem.
October 08 2021 - 06:00
Moderna to build vaccine plant in Africa
Moderna plans to invest up to $500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines each year, including its Covid-19 shot, as pressure grows on the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture drugs on the continent.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 33,904 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 989 new cases, which represents a 2.9% positivity rate. A further 123 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,104 to date. See more here: https://t.co/xh5TUaqLR4 pic.twitter.com/r4SPOrssEs— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 7, 2021