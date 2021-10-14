Save babies by giving HIV pre-exposure treatment to breastfeeding moms, experts urge

It has proven effective in protecting young women and other high-risk populations from HIV infection, but now scientists want the HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to be given to pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers due to the persistent HIV infections among this group.

According to leading medical experts and epidemiologists, despite SA’s efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission that has seen pregnant women initiated on antiretroviral therapy for life irrespective of their CD4 count, the medics contend that it is critical that the country expands its prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) programme by giving PrEP to this vulnerable group of women.

In an editorial published in the South African Medical Journal, they argue that if PrEP is not given to this group, including women in serodiscordant relationships, where one partner is infected by HIV and the other is not, this will undermine the government’s efforts to prevent infections to babies.

“It is urgent and overdue to implement PrEP in pregnancy and during breastfeeding. Doing so will align with the national PMTCT policy of strengthening antenatal and postnatal care for both HIV-negative and positive mothers. Failure to do so in the face of proven prevention interventions allows ongoing avoidable HIV infection among women in SA, with the added high risk of transmission to their offspring,” they said.