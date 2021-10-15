Suspect in R400m cocaine-in-a-boat case found with phone, cash in his cell

It emerged in court on Friday that one of the suspects implicated in a huge drug bust, in which 800kg of cocaine was found in a boat being towed on a Gauteng freeway, was found in possession of a cellphone, cash, handwritten notes and drugs in his cell.

“The notes include information about where the accused was planning to transfer some of his assets. There was also cash found in his cell and drugs, namely crystal meth and dagga. The message conveyed to me was that the things belong to him,” said the investigating officer.

The cash amounted to at least R3,000, he told the court.

Niel Pieter van Zyl, 38, Michael Norman, Rashied Baderoen, 48, Rafiek Baderoen, 44, and Jaco de Kock, 48, continued with their bail application in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday.

The five men are believed to be linked to a cocaine syndicate and are being charged for dealing in drugs valued at R400m. They told the court they intend to plead not guilty.

Another co-accused, Valdas Tenikaitis, had earlier abandoned his bid for bail.