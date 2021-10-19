South Africa

Armed bank robbers arrested in Lenasia, two escape

19 October 2021 - 17:38
Gauteng police recovered four firearms during a foiled armed robbery at a bank in Lenasia.
Image: Supplied

Lenasia police thwarted an armed bank robbery on Tuesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said a customer notified the police about men demanding money at gunpoint in the bank.

Sello said the police and the would-be robbers exchanged fire before two suspects were arrested.

“It is alleged that four men entered the bank and demanded money at gunpoint. One of the customers managed to notify the police, who promptly responded,” said Sello.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a shoot-out ensued between police and the suspects.

“No money was taken and two suspects were arrested. One of them suffered a gunshot wound while the other two managed to flee the scene.

“Four firearms were recovered at the scene.”

TimesLIVE

