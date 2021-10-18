'Disband metro police now,' Treasury orders Mangaung council

The National Treasury has ordered the disbandment of the newly established Mangaung Metro Police Services, referencing the municipality's precarious financial and service-delivery performance.

Malijeng Mgqaleni, the Treasury's head of intergovernmental relations, said that the establishment of the police force would worsen the financial situation and undermine the purpose of the approved mandatory financial recovery plan.

“The message is simple: National Treasury does not support the establishment of the Metro Police Service at this stage ...

“Please support your administration to focus on fully implementing the financial recovery plan as is. You are reminded that, should this intervention fail to achieve the set targets, it would need to be escalated to a national intervention in line with the constitution. This will have severe consequences for both the administrative and political arms of the institution,” a letter to the council reads.