South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 319 new cases in the past 24 hours

05 November 2021 - 06:17 By TimesLIVE
Sylina Toole wears personal protective equipment (PPE) gear as she administers a nasal swab PCR coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test at the Loussac Library testing facility in Anchorage, Alaska, US, November 4, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Stamp out Covid hotspots to prevent next peak, urges Africa CDC chief

Dr John Nkengasong warns that vaccination rates on much of the continent are still too slow ahead of the next wave

