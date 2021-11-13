Health workers power up Covid-19 defences with J&J booster jabs

Under Sisonke 1 from February to May, nearly 500,000 health workers were given the shot, ahead of the deadly Delta-driven third wave and the national rollout.

The J&J vaccine is a single-dose regimen, which means an individual is fully vaccinated after only one shot. This has made it the workhorse for vaccinating members of the essential services, such as teachers and the police, and residents of rural areas.

The results of Sisonke 2 could inform the government’s decisions about the timing of booster shots in 2022, said Gray.

“We hope to get at least half of the healthcare workers (from Sisonke 1 for Sisonke 2), but we would prefer to get all of them.”

Most of the healthcare workers getting the second J&J jab this week were in Gauteng and the Western Cape, with the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal also attracting numbers.

More than 350 sites across the country, with a Sisonke “champion” present, are geared up to attend to the healthcare workers and Gray will be visiting sites next week.

SA Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee urged doctors to get their booster J&J vaccine without delay.

“We know all the vaccines prevent severe disease and death. They are all good at that,” she said.

“Some doctors are unhappy because they would prefer to get a Pfizer booster now. The health department is looking at the Pfizer as an alternative booster, but that would not be before January.

“We know the immune response of vaccines go down after six to eight months and healthcare workers are likely to see an increase in Covid-19 cases by the end of December, or January or later, but it is going to happen — and they need to be protected.”

Health minister Joe Phaahla said the department has received many enquiries from healthcare workers about getting a booster Pfizer shot at a briefing on Friday morning.