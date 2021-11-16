South Africa

VBS scandal: Three more arrests in Pretoria raids

16 November 2021 - 12:05 By TimesLIVE
VBS Mutual Bank customers in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. File photo.
VBS Mutual Bank customers in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Two government officials and a businessperson were arrested when the Hawks swooped on their Pretoria homes on Tuesday morning in connection with the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal.

They are a 57-year-old former municipal manager and 39-year-old former CFO of a Limpopo municipality, as well as a 41-year-old owner of a private business, said Brig Nomthandazo Mbambo.

The investigation revealed that the municipality invested R230m, “which was paid in five tranches from November 15 2016 to February 19 2018.

“The whole amount invested was never paid back to the municipality.”

The three will appear in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday on charges under the Municipal Finance Management Act, and for corruption and money laundering.

The bank was placed under curatorship in March 2018 after a severe liquidity crisis.

Fourteen other people accused of looting VBS are due to return to the high court in Pretoria in January. They are charged with racketeering, corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

Seven other accused were arrested in June last year.

In October last year, former VBS CFO Phillip Truter pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, with three years suspended.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

PIC CFO axed over VBS scandal fights for job

Matshepo More was fired last week but is crying foul because she believes she should have received only a warning
News
1 week ago

High court postpones trial of 14 accused of VBS Mutual Bank 'looting'

The state said on Tuesday it is ready for the trial of the 14 people accused of looting VBS Mutual Bank, but some of the accused were not ready for ...
News
1 month ago

Millions lost as 15 municipalities irregularly invested in VBS: public protector

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that the municipalities that banked with the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank acted improperly.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  3. WATCH | How Rosemary Ndlovu threatened to kill cop’s son and tried to claim ... South Africa
  4. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  5. Political parties struggling to reach agreements in big metros as deadline looms Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources