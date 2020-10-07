Seven-year jail term for former VBS Bank CFO Phillip Truter

Former VBS Mutual Bank chief financial officer Phillip Truter was on Wednesday sentenced to an effective seven years in prison for his role in the looting of the bank.

Truter was the eighth suspect who appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, in connection with the looting of the bank. When he made his first appearance in July, Truter indicated he intended on pleading guilty to the charges he was facing.

Truter faced six counts: two of fraud and one count each of money laundering, corruption, racketeering and failure to submit a tax return.

The prosecution on Wednesday first requested the separation of trials in respect of Truter. The court granted the application.

Truter reached a plea and sentence agreement with the state, whereby he pleaded guilty to all six counts.