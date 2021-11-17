COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA’s health system is on its knees: the budget offers no relief
November 17 2021 - 06:40
Mexico reports 735 new coronavirus cases, 37 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry reported 735 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 37 more fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 291,241 and the total number of cases to 3,847,243.
Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both Covid-19 cases and deaths.
Reuters
November 17 2021 - 06:20
Hong Kong Disneyland closes for one day as staff take Covid-19 tests
Hong Kong's Disneyland will close for a day on Wednesday for staff to take compulsory Covid-19 tests after authorities found one person who visited the theme park over the weekend was infected with the coronavirus.
Disneyland, majority-owned by the city government with Walt Disney holding a minority stake, said in a statement the closure was out of "an abundance of caution" and advised visitors to reschedule.
Any person who visited the park, which had to close multiple times for prolonged periods since the start of the pandemic, on November 14 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. would also have to get tested by Thursday, the government said separately.
Despite barely recording any local coronavirus cases in recent months, authorities in the global financial hub have tightened up quarantine and patient discharge rules.
Hong Kong is following Beijing's lead in retaining strict travel curbs, in contrast to a global trend of opening up and living with the coronavirus. The city government hopes the tighter rules would convince China, its main source of economic growth, to gradually open its border with Hong Kong.
At Shanghai Disneyland last month, guests who were already inside were told to undergo tests at the exit related to Covid-19 investigations linked to other Chinese provinces and cities.
International business lobby groups have warned Hong Kong could lose talent and investment, as well as competitive ground to rival finance hubs such as Singapore, unless it relaxes its restrictions on travel.
The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said on Tuesday she is resigning as she cannot appeal to authorities to ease Covid-19 restrictions at the same time as having to undergo quarantine herself.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, who was in Hong Kong on Monday and was exempt from quarantine under current rules for some executives, said the city's Covid-19 policy was making it tougher to retain staff.
Reuters
November 17 2021 - 06:00
The constitution guarantees the right to healthcare, but the vehicle for upholding it places elites ahead of the majority
SA’s 2021 medium-term budget policy statement was more of the same old narrative. Though highly anticipated, the impact of poverty and inequality did not feature strongly.
Instead South Africans got: be patient, let’s stick to the dream of a primary account surplus, then maybe we can make the investments needed to implement expanded social security, invest in strengthening the health system and so on. Until then, let’s just do more with less.
Budgets on their own don’t solve structural issues such as the effectiveness of the state. Reducing the wage bill doesn’t address poor management or budget execution. Instead, it increases execution risk. But they do provide some insight into government plans for addressing its broader developmental priorities.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 29,650 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 273 new cases, which represents a 0.9% positivity rate. A further 15 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,504 to date. See more here: https://t.co/YZpgrQShs8 pic.twitter.com/APaXZQCCrD— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 16, 2021