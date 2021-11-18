POLL | Do you think police were justified in their response to Muldersdrift lodge fracas?

The conduct of police officers during a shooting at a Muldersdrift lodge at the weekend is the subject of hot debate on social media.

A video of the incident made the rounds online, in which gym owner Len Cloete argues with police officers before confronting them with a gun in his hand.

A police officer can be heard telling him, “now you are playing dangerous”.

Cloete moves out of the camera's frame with the gun and returns without it. He then disarms a policewoman while shouting “shoot me, shoot me”.

He faces a second officer who has his gun pointed at the now-armed Cloete. The officer fires and Cloete falls to the ground.