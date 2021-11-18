POLL | Do you think police were justified in their response to Muldersdrift lodge fracas?

South Africa

Len and wife Chantal Cloete.
Image: Facebook/Chantal Deidrè Cloete

The conduct of police officers during a shooting at a Muldersdrift lodge at the weekend is the subject of hot debate on social media.

A video of the incident made the rounds online, in which gym owner Len Cloete argues with police officers before confronting them with a gun in his hand.

A police officer can be heard telling him, “now you are playing dangerous”. 

Cloete moves out of the camera's frame with the gun and returns without it. He then disarms a policewoman while shouting “shoot me, shoot me”.

He faces a second officer who has his gun pointed at the now-armed Cloete. The officer fires and Cloete falls to the ground.

A woman is heard screaming in the background after the shot.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched a probe into the shooting.

Investigator Cecil Benade from Mike Bolhuis Specialised Security Services told TimesLIVE on Tuesday the investigation was at a sensitive stage.

He said the early stages of the investigation will determine whether the officer had proper cause to shoot Cloete. 

Benade said Cloete was still in a coma in ICU, but stable after the bleeding in his brain stopped. 

A case of attempted murder was also opened at the Muldersdrift police station.

Benade said police were called by hotel security after an altercation with staff. 

“From the beginning there was a quarrel. They left to have supper at a different place and said they would return when the issue was sorted, because 'things were not done as they would like it to be'.

“When they got back, the argument continued and the staff asked them to leave. They did not, so the Misty Hills security was called.” Then the police were called.

